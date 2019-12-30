Sky Sports issued a tweet today to mark the end of an era as they will no longer air WWE programming after tonight.

The "END OF AN ERA" tweet includes a GIF of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and thanks the loyal WWE fans.

"The final Raw on Sky Sports airs tonight at 1am, bringing to an end a 30-year partnership between the two brands. To all of the loyal WWE fans who have followed the product on our platforms over the past three decades - thank you!," Sky wrote.

As we've noted, BT Sport will become the new home for WWE programming in the UK and Ireland beginning in January 2020. WWE had been with Sky for more than 30 years in the UK. The partnership comes to an end as the final RAW airs tonight at 1am local time. The BT Sport - WWE partnership begins on January 1, 2020, with SmackDown on January 3 being the first live show, airing at 1am local time on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Below is the goodbye tweet from Sky, along with a few related tweets on WWE and BT Sport:

• RAW and SmackDown

• Every PPV

• Primetime replays

• Highlights on the app



