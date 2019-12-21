Sonya Deville recently spoke with FOX News and described the differences she sees in her WWE character vs her Total Divas reality star persona.

"Being Sonya Deville on 'SmackDown' is, 'I'm a badass. I'm a fighter.' You know, I'm tough and the fans don't typically see a vulnerable, lighter side to Sonya," Deville said. "Whereas on 'Total Divas,' I'm able to show them that more vulnerable, open side to me. They see my relationship with my girlfriend unfold and they see my relationship with all the other girls on the roster unfold. They see the tension and the animosity with Ronda Rousey that I went through this season."

She continued, "So you definitely get a more in-depth, personalized look at who Sonya is as a human, not just as this badass fighter that you see in the ring. I think it's cool because I like the fans to get to see all the sides of me, you know, and when they asked me to do the show, I didn't even hesitate. I was like, 'Yeah, of course,' because I knew that it meant getting to be more intimate with my fans and develop that relationship further."

When asked if she feels underappreciated in WWE, Deville iterated that she feels appreciated on multiple levels, by WWE fans and employees.

"I feel respected. I feel like the fans want to see more for me, you know," she said. "And I think that's cool that they want to see more and I think it's cool that they haven't gotten to see more yet because it just makes them appreciate it when it does come."

Regarding her WWE future, Deville said we haven't seen her peak yet.

"I think that everyone has a time in life, in general and especially in the WWE," Deville explained. "There is a time and a place for everyone's climb and rise to the top. And I think that you haven't seen Sonya's peak yet, obviously. And I'm blessed. I'm one of the youngest females in the locker room – I'm 26. So I have longevity with the company and I'm blessed to be here and to be here for a long time. So I'm excited for the future."