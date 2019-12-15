Yesterday we asked which WWE TLC match you were most hyped about, and it was an easy pick: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte and Becky in a tag team TLC match. Most are expecting it to steal the show, or at the very least, be a vicious match.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy got some attention, as did Miz vs. Bray Wyatt. Since Wyatt is showing up as his Firefly Fun House persona, many were interested to see how that will change things up against Miz. Overall, many of the comments showed disinterest for this PPV and its lack of build.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

throwbackattack:

"Becky & Charlotte vs. The Kabuki Warriors in TLC match for tag titles. Should steal the show when you consider how great the Last Woman Standing match Becky and Charlotte had at Evolution last year."

Bo Dallas' Belly:

"I'm only interested in Wyatt vs Miz. With it being non-title and the Fun House Wyatt I think Miz might win. I have a feeling they may present Wyatt as weak, that's the way he looked when Rollins attacked him when he burned down the Fun House."

Danny Bennett:

"Is 'none of the above' an available choice?"

HeelBiz:

"Miz vs. Bray. I have a feeling that 'The Fiend' will interfere in the match in the form of a masked Daniel Bryan."

