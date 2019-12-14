WWE TLC takes place this Sunday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Currently, there are seven matches official for WWE's final PPV of 2019.

Today's question: Which match are you most interested in?

Below is what the announced card looks like:

TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte

LADDER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA

TLC MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

TABLES MATCH

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes WWE TLC on December 15.