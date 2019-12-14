WWE TLC takes place this Sunday from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Currently, there are seven matches official for WWE's final PPV of 2019.
Today's question: Which match are you most interested in?
Below is what the announced card looks like:
TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte
LADDER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs The Revival
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA
TLC MATCH
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
TABLES MATCH
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
