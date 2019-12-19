Colt Cabana did guest commentary for the AEW Dark tapings that took place in Corpus Christi, Texas on Wednesday night after the Dynamite episode.

The following matches were taped for the Dark episode that will air next Tuesday on YouTube:

* Sammy Guevara defeated Brandon Cutler

* PAC brought Michael Nakazawa out to the ring after apparently beating him up backstage. PAC called Kenny Omega out to the ring but Omega didn't appear

* Santana and Ortiz defeated The Hybrid 2 and The Best Friends and Private Party in a Fatal 4 Way

* Joey Janela (dressed as Santa Claus) defeated Shawn Spears

You can see this week's AEW Dark episode from Garland, TX in the video above.