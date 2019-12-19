WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sportskeeda and said the company will remain PG and family-friendly, despite the current storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley. Stephanie also said there is room to push the envelope in some cases.

"Well, we're still going to be PG, family friendly, but there is room to push the envelope in some cases," Stephanie said. "In terms of the Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline, WWE is like a variety show. It is, at the end of the day, competition-based, but especially on RAW and SmackDown, you have more of those soap operatic storylines, and that's why it's been showcased on RAW."

Stephanie also had praise for several WWE NXT Superstars when asked which black and yellow brand talent could be the face of WWE one day. She name-dropped Keith Lee, new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

"I think there are so many opportunities," Stephanie said. "Keith Lee for sure. Bask in his glory! Rhea Ripley, for sure, stands out. Bianca Belair stands out. Shayna Baszler stands out. Adam Cole stands out. Matt Riddle stands out. Really, everyone on the roster absolutely stands out.

"Of course, we can't forget about NXT UK. Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and everyone else. As you said, NXT started off as a developmental league and has evolved into WWE's third global touring brand and those stars, there are so many of them that are ready."