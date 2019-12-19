- Above is the latest episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from Rousey's personal YouTube channel. The 10th lesson features Rousey teaching a traditional Kosoto Gake Judo Throw.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge has signed on to co-star in the "Money Plane" heist thriller, according to Deadline. The movie will also feature Kelsey Grammer, Denise Richards, and Thomas Jane.

The indie movie follows a professional thief, played by Edge, who must rob an underworld criminal casino on an airplane to settle a debt with his ruthless employer, played by Grammer. As the heist unfolds in the air, the second man on the ground, played by Jane, uncovers a double cross that puts everything in jeopardy. There's no word yet on when the movie will be released, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

- As noted on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin celebrated his 55th birthday. The Rattlesnake tweeted this "thank you" video to fans and celebrated with a beer bash: