WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and had major praise for WWE RAW Superstar Andrade.

Austin said the people that are on top of WWE are the ones that should be right now, but Andrade is proving that he's got what it takes to be a top player.

"Right now, the people that are on top are the people that should be on top," Austin said. "But I called this two years ago watching his match when he did the favors for somebody that night, and I said, 'Man, this Andrade kid is going to be a player one of these days.' I think he's proving that."

Austin believes Andrade is going to be the next WWE talent that will find superstardom, but he still has a ways to go.

"He still has a ways to go, but it's just tweaking that character," Austin said of Andrade. "The kid's a hell of a damn worker."

Austin talked more about what it takes to become a top Superstar in WWE.

"The people that have tremendous success either have a gimmick that is so close to them that it's basically them turned up or it's so far away from them that it cannot be missed," Austin said. "It's all about how you resonate with the people.

"Wrestling is a relationship, whether you're a heel or a babyface, you're establishing yourself as a brand. How do you make them feel? They're living vicariously through your storylines. They feel strength, vulnerability, or power. If it works, you're doing something that resonates with people in regards to entertainment and wanting to invest in a person."