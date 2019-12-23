- Above is a new Happy Holidays video from DDP Yoga, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. DDPY is running their biggest sale of the year right now with 30% off all workout DVDs and the DDP Yoga Now app.

- The WWE YouTube channel will celebrate Christmas on Wednesday with a Yule log that is set to stream all day. You can see a preview for the stream below, which is scheduled to begin airing on Wednesday morning at 8am ET.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is featured in the new music video for "¿Quién Tu Eres?" from singer Bad Bunny. You can see screenshots from the video, along with the full video, in the tweets below. Austin is trending worldwide on Twitter today because of the cameo.

Bad Bunny's new video for "¿Quien Tu Eres?" features a cameo from Stone Cold Steve Austin ?????? pic.twitter.com/Yn13WwUczb — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) December 23, 2019

Axel M contributed to this article.