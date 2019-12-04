WWE will be holding another round of tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, beginning on Thursday, December 5.
One name confirmed for the tryouts is Arissa LeBrock, according to Squared Circle Sirens.
Arissa is the 26 year old daughter of actor Steven Seagal, from his previous marriage to Kelly LeBrock.
Arissa was previously featured in the "Growing Up Supermodel" reality TV show, and has done various ad campaigns and runway modeling. She does have a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has trained at the Paragon Jiu-Jitsu & Kickboxing Academy in California. Her Instagram profile indicates Jiu-Jitsu is one of her main insterests.
Below are a few photos from Arissa's Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
IT WAS ALL A DREAM! ???????? Yesterday was so fun at the @lafitexpo competing at the @dreambjj tournament! It seriously is surreal to me a' how far I've come in the time I've been training. I highly encourage you to get out there no matter how long you have been training, you have nothing to loose. It's a great experience to be a part of and you'll be proud of yourself win or lose. It especially helps when you have great friends like @emheis10 and @dannyg55 there to cheer you on. Thanks for a great, memorable day! #paragonsb #paragonbjj #lafitexpo #dreambjj #bjjnogi
View this post on Instagram
???????? Grateful to have things in my favor yesterday. We beat each other up then we hug. #jiujitsu. I won double gold at @fujibjj all by submission. 3 by Americana and one Cross Collar choke. I am so blessed in every way. Thank you to my friends that I consider my family and my academy. @paragonacademy thank you for giving me the opportunity and tools for a much better quality of life that I didn't even know about. Thank you to all my team members who helped coach me and support me, it means more than you know. PHOTO CRED: The beautiful @103clairebear ??????#hardworkpaysoffs #gratefulheart #godisgood #paragonbjjacademy #family #fujibjj #submissions #girlswhotrain