WWE will be holding another round of tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, beginning on Thursday, December 5.

One name confirmed for the tryouts is Arissa LeBrock, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Arissa is the 26 year old daughter of actor Steven Seagal, from his previous marriage to Kelly LeBrock.

Arissa was previously featured in the "Growing Up Supermodel" reality TV show, and has done various ad campaigns and runway modeling. She does have a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has trained at the Paragon Jiu-Jitsu & Kickboxing Academy in California. Her Instagram profile indicates Jiu-Jitsu is one of her main insterests.

Below are a few photos from Arissa's Instagram: