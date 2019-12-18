WWE Hall of Famer Sting still has interest in a match with The Undertaker.

The 60 year old Stinger spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said he's still open to the idea of stepping in the ring one last time to go out on his terms. Sting announced his retirement in 2016 after a neck injury, but said he would accept one last booking if he had the chance to face the 54 year old Taker at WrestleMania 36 in April.

"If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call," Sting said. "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

Despite the interest in one more match on his terms, it was noted that Sting is aware that the match is unlikely to ever happen. Sting said he still thinks about the situation every year.

"I think my career is done," Sting said. "I still think about the Taker situation every year, but I don't think it's going to happen."

Sting also commented on the success that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has had over the last year or so.

"Becky's taken the women beyond where they've ever been," Sting said. "To see her headlining WrestleMania, and the reactions that she and some of the other women are getting, it's incredible."

After decades in pro wrestling, Sting finally made his WWE debut at the 2014 Survivor Series pay-per-view. He said he still feels the goosebumps from that night. Sting commented on the support he's received in the final part of his career.

"I'm more and more humbled by the people and their support as the years go by," he said. "That's always been the case, but it's probably even more so now."