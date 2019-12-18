Congratulations to WWE Superstar Sunil Singh and his wife Ramona on the birth of their first child, a son named Gurveer Singh Sihra.

WWE's website noted that the boy was born weighing at 6.10 pounds, and that mother and child are doing great. Singh noted on Instagram that the baby boy was born back on Friday, December 13.

"On December 13th, 2019, my wife and I welcomed our son, Gurveer Singh Sihra into this world. Thank you God for this amazing blessing. (Baby boy needs tassels) #BabyBollywood," Singh wrote on Instagram, noting that his son was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in British Columbia.

You can see Singh's related IG posts below: