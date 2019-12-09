WWE has confirmed two more big gimmick matches for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

The first match will see Rusev and Bobby Lashley do battle in a Tables Match. The next match will be the first-ever women's TLC match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka and Kairi Sane defending against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated announced card:

TLC Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Tables Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy