Former WWE, ECW and TNA star Taz will make his AEW Dynamite debut next Wednesday.

AEW announced tonight that The Human Suplex Machine will be making a special appearance at the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on January 1 from Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place.

Taz made his AEW commentary debut back on October 16 at the post-Dynamite tapings for AEW Dark, which aired on October 22 via YouTube. He also made a guest appearance as a pre-show commentator for the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9. There's no word yet on if Taz will be doing commentary or appearing in the ring next week, but we will keep you updated.

AEW also announced tonight that MJF will be appearing in Jacksonville.

Below is AEW's announcement on Taz, along with the current line-up for the big Dynamite Homecoming show:

* Taz makes a special appearance

* MJF appears

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros

* AEW Women's Champion Riho defends against Kris Statlander

* The Jon Moxley vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues

