AEW has announced a big six-man tag team match for their Homecoming edition of Dynamite.

It will be The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks taking on PAC and The Lucha Bros.

The Homecoming show will take place on January 1 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Matches previously announced include Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, plus Kris Statlander vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for updates on the Dynamite Homecoming episode.