- There's still no word yet on when Sheamus will return to WWE action but another teaser vignette for The Celtic Warrior aired on tonight's SmackDown, as seen above.

Sheamus said SmackDown changed when he left, but not in a good way. He said the soul of SmackDown left wit him and all that is left is cowards and crybabies. He continued and said the once-great house of warriors and temple of titans has become sad, soft and small. Sheamus said this will change because he is back and ready to do battle for the soul of the blue brand.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City saw Lince Dorado defeat Drew Gulak in singles action.

- The dark main event segment after tonight's SmackDown went off the air saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hit the ring to attack Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin.

As noted, this week's SmackDown ended after the main event that saw Miz and Bryan defeat Corbin and Ziggler. It was then announced that next week's SmackDown will feature a Triple Threat with Miz vs. Corbin vs. Bryan with the winner advancing to the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view to challenge The Fiend for the title.

You can see a few clips from the segment below:

The Fiend Bray Wyatt makes his appearance after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5xjJerVV1Y — ??????????????(1.6K) (@RJStylesB2R) December 21, 2019