- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring The Miz and Dolph Ziggler watching their Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title from WWE TLC 2016. That match saw Miz retain his title.

- Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's show saw Dar inform NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the GM Sid Scala that he would be taking time some well-deserved time off until his "Takeover: Blackpool II" match is announced. Scala responded by saying Dar's contract doesn't allow for that, and he's booked to face Bate next week.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's son Jacob may be following in his father's Olympic footsteps. Henry noted on Twitter that Jacob just won his first amateur wrestling win, getting the pin in 1 minute.

Henry told TMZ back in July 2018 that then-12 year old Jacob and his then-8 year old daughter Joanna both had qualified for the Junior Olympics. Jacob qualified for shot-put and discus, while Joanna qualified for track.

"My son Jacob qualified in the shot put and the discus. He's one of the top 20 throwers in the country. He's working his way up. He's only 12. But he wants to be great. I told him don't follow my path, create your own," Henry told TMZ last year.

You can see Henry's new tweet below: