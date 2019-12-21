- Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be presented a custom WWE Championship belt replica, as seen in the latest episode of WWE Now India in the video above. Khan's latest movie, Dabangg 3, opened this weekend.

- WWE talent scout Gerald Brisco will be appearing at MWF's Project X next Saturday, December 28th at Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA as part of the promotion's Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive. Brisco will conduct an in-depth Q&A with seminar participants on the lay of the land in 2019. Athletes will be put into pairs and have their in-ring body of work critiqued as well. Two wrestlers not already booked that night on the MWF Project X event will be booked in a match by Mr. Brisco himself before the live crowd. The seminar is open to all trained professional wrestlers, whether they are booked on their live event or not. You can email [email protected] for more information. You can also save 15% by pre-paying before the day of the seminar.

- The Revival's Scott Dawson posted the photo below with AEW tag team Private Party and wrote, "Tag Team Wrestling." The Revival are now doing a comedy gimmick. Their contracts with WWE expire in 2020.