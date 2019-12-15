There's a lot of social media talk on a possible match between The Revival and WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat after what went down on tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.

For those who missed the Kickoff, which you can see in the video above, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder interrupted Booker while he was talking about The Authors of Pain on the Kickoff panel. They got in Booker's face and name-dropped his brother Stevie Ray, calling them out to see if they want to try and prove who's the best tag team. The Revival went on with several Harlem Heat taunts, adding that they deserve to have their Hall of Fame rings. The segment ended after The Revival told Booker to come see the boys if Harlem Heat want to step up.

The TLC pay-per-view opened with Dash and Dawson losing to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in a Ladder Match. The confrontation with Booker was mentioned on commentary but there was no focus on a possible Harlem Heat vs. Revival match. There's no word yet on if they plan on doing anything with the Kickoff segment, but you can see for yourself what happened at around the 23:00 mark in the video above.