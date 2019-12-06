The Revival vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is now official for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder became the new #1 contenders by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight's SmackDown episode. The other teams were Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and the final team who The Revival pinned, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place on December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated announced card:

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin