- NXT star Robert Stone, f.k.a. Robbie E in TNA, has a new show on the WWE PC YouTube channel called "What's your Hobbie with Robbie?" Every week a Superstar shows their hobby and Robbie tries to learn it. In the first episode above, Robbie joins Kayden Carter at her favorite line dancing school and learns some new moves.

- NXT United, a supporter's club for NXT, will be hosting its first wrestling figure toy drive before tonight's NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park. Wrestling fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped wrestling figures to the donation spot, located next to the NXT merchandise truck between 5:30-6:45 p.m. All action figures collected will be dropped off at Orlando's Toys for Tots headquarters Thursday.

- The Undertaker will be appearing at the LAX Fan Fest on February 29, 2020 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. You can get more information or purchase tickets at GeminiSports.com.