A big eight-man main event has been announced for the WWE Worlds Collide event, which will feature WWE NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

The main event will see Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) take on The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend.