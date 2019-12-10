On tonight's WWE Backstage it was announced WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will issue an open challenge at this Sunday's WWE TLC. Whoever answers the call will get a crack at the tag titles.
WWE TLC will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Below is the updated PPV card:
TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs The Revival
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA
TLC MATCH
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
TABLES MATCH
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
