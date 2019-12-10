On tonight's WWE Backstage it was announced WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will issue an open challenge at this Sunday's WWE TLC. Whoever answers the call will get a crack at the tag titles.

WWE TLC will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Below is the updated PPV card:

TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA

TLC MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

TABLES MATCH

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy