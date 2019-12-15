Kamaru Usman and Amanda Nunes successfully defended their titles, with Alexander Volkanovski joining them as champions at UFC 245 Saturday night. The event marked the final pay-per-view card for the promotion in 2019.

In the main event, Usman rallied to end a close fight with Colby Covington, scoring a stoppage with just 50 seconds remaining. Usman was defending his welterweight title from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski picked up a decision victory and the featherweight title in the co-main event, ending the reign of Max Holloway. In the third championship match, Nunes defended her bantamweight belt with a decision over Germaine de Randamie.

The main card also featured a win by Marlon Moraes over former champion Jose Aldo, along with Petr Yan stopping ex-UFC title contender Urijah Faber.

Complete results are below:

* Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of Round 5 to retain the UFC welterweight title

* Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45) to become the new UFC featherweight champion

* Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45) to retain the women's UFC bantamweight title

* Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO (head-kick) at :43 of Round 3

* Geoff Neal def. Mike Perry via TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1

* Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via KO (strike) at 4:51 of Round 1

* Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via KO (elbow) at 4:55 of Round 2

* Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1

* Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

* Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via KO (strike) at 3:17 of Round 1