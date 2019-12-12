- Above is video of WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole addressing new #1 contender Finn Balor ahead of next week's title match. Cole said he's been carrying the brand on his back for the past year, and has become the greatest champion yet. He went on to say that Balor is in over his head as Cole is on another level. Cole said Balor will not be NXT Champion as long as he has the title, and he's excited & thrilled to once again prove that he is the best to ever do this.

- WWE usually holds dark matches before the NXT TV tapings but it looks like matches were taped last night, possibly for the Christmas week episode. The first match saw NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong retain his title over Austin Theory. The second match saw Shane Thorne defeat Sean Maluta.

- As we've noted, new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza proposed to his girlfriend after last night's win over Lio Rush, and she said yes. Below is full video of the proposal, along with backstage footage of Raul Mendoza congratulating the couple.

Triple H also tweeted photos with the happy couple and wrote, "New championship. New fiancé. Not a bad night for the NEW @WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion, @AngelGarzaWwe. CONGRATULATIONS!!! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT"

WWE noted in an e-mail announcement that Garza's fiance is named Zaide.