During MLW's Thanksgiving special last week, Tom Lawlor turned on the Von Erich's, shocking the MLW world. He hit Ross Von Erich with a chair during his MLW Heavyweight Championship match against Jacob Fatu, mouthing "f**k the Von Erich's" after. Now, the family will look to get a measure of revenge against the MMA star.
Via a press release, Major League Wrestling announced that Lawlor will be facing a member of the Von Erich family on December 5th. Taking place inside the Melrose Ballroom, this match is included in the Opera Cup-themed show. A special twist is in the mix, however, as Ross and Marshall have not been approached to fight Lawlor. MLW is hoping to create excitement as a mystery member of the Von Erich family will look to exact some revenge on Lawlor.
The following matches are set for MLW's Opera Cup show:
* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch) v. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie)
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Shinjiro Otani
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
MJF v. Alex Hammerstone
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
Timothy Thatcher v. Richard Holliday
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
TJP v. Brian Pillman Jr.
* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH
Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner
* EXHIBITION MATCH
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor v. A Von Erich