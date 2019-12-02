During MLW's Thanksgiving special last week, Tom Lawlor turned on the Von Erich's, shocking the MLW world. He hit Ross Von Erich with a chair during his MLW Heavyweight Championship match against Jacob Fatu, mouthing "f**k the Von Erich's" after. Now, the family will look to get a measure of revenge against the MMA star.

Via a press release, Major League Wrestling announced that Lawlor will be facing a member of the Von Erich family on December 5th. Taking place inside the Melrose Ballroom, this match is included in the Opera Cup-themed show. A special twist is in the mix, however, as Ross and Marshall have not been approached to fight Lawlor. MLW is hoping to create excitement as a mystery member of the Von Erich family will look to exact some revenge on Lawlor.

The following matches are set for MLW's Opera Cup show:

* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch) v. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie)

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Shinjiro Otani

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF v. Alex Hammerstone

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher v. Richard Holliday

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP v. Brian Pillman Jr.

* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

* EXHIBITION MATCH

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor v. A Von Erich