- Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle posted this quick Christmas clip to YouTube today, featuring his mother. Mama Bear shows the AEW star who's the boss of the house on Christmas.

- AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to wish fans a Merry Christmas. Khan noted that AEW will work hard and learn from their experiences in 2020.

He wrote, "Merry Christmas from #AEW! Thank you great wrestling fans for supporting us in 2019! In 2020 we'll visit new towns, work hard, learn from our experiences & I hope you'll consider watching AEW in 2020! We return from our company holiday break with 2020's 1st Dynamite on January 1!"

You can see Khan's full tweet below, which includes a photo with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt: