- Above is a special edition of WWE Top 10, featuring the top 20 returns of the last decade.

- WWE RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turns 36 years old today.

- Drew McIntyre is currently back home in Scotland for the Christmas holiday. McIntyre made a tweet on how his pro wrestling journey began 19 years ago, and how one person encouraged him to keep at it - WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

"Feels damn good to be back home in Scotland where my journey began 19 years ago. Everyone told me making @WWE was impossible, nobody from Scotland had ever been signed....aside this guy right here which encouraged me to keep pushing. I haven't changed a bit @JakeSnakeDDT," Drew tweeted.

You can see Drew's full tweet with throwback photo below: