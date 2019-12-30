Vince McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn are missing the final WWE RAW of the decade tonight.

There's no word yet on why the three are missing tonight's show, but PWInsider reports that they are not backstage at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It's interesting that they are missing tonight's episode as Connecticut is WWE's home state. Hartford is about 1.5 hours from Stamford, where WWE HQ is.

RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury will be running tonight's red brand show, the final live WWE TV episode of 2019.

John Laurinaitis was running the pre-show rehearsals in the arena, while WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Michael "PS" Hayes appears to be the lead producer of tonight's matches.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight's show:

* The wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

* Randy Orton addresses his injury from Sunday's live event

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch speaks out