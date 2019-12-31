The XFL is looking to help legitimize its league by giving fans an idea of who their players are. According to Cardboard Connection, the league will be teaming up with collectible company Topps for their XFL Football card collection.

Set to debut in March of 2020, a month after the XFL season starts, the cards will feature 200 players and head coaches from the eight XFL teams. Packs will mostly consist of XFL players. There will be 10 cards per pack, 24 packs per box and 12 boxes per case. One six-pack will contain a special "Stars of the XFL" card, while three of one boxes of cards will include a signed card from one of the players. There will be three types of cards: base, insert and autograph parallels.

The cards are similar to the AAF Topps cards from 2019. They have the same design and photo features but offer different color schemes based on teams.

The rosters of all eight teams are not officially final, so there are no details yet on where you can buy these cards or the pricing of them. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.

