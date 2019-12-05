- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville went with fried chicken instead of donuts for the latest episode of their "DaMandyz Donutz" episode, seen above. Fire and Desire recently visited Hattie B's Hot Chicken while they were in Birmingham, Alabama for WWE SmackDown.

- The NFL's New York Jets will host Kids Day at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 8 for their game with the Miami Dolphins. WWE will co-host the event. Big Show, Mandy Rose, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley have been announced to appear.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Jets' Kids Day, which includes a Ticketmaster promo that ends on Friday:

Don't miss Kids Day featuring WWE when the Jets battle the Dolphins on Dec. 8 at MetLife Stadium On Sunday, Dec. 8, the WWE Universe is cordially invited to MetLife Stadium for Kids Day featuring WWE, when the New York Jets go head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins. Don't miss your opportunity to see some of your favorite Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Big Show and Mandy Rose! Tickets for the special event are available at ticketmaster.com. For a limited time, WWE fans can save up to 30% on game tickets plus receive VIP passes for post game field access. Use code WWENYJ to purchase. (Offer ends this Friday, Dec. 6 at 12:00 p.m. local time Offer not valid on resale tickets and cannot be combined with other offers. Subject to availability. Additional terms and conditions may apply.) The WWE Day celebration will also include exciting ticket giveaways for Friday Night SmackDown at Barclays Center on Dec. 20 and WWE Holiday Live Tour at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 26. Fans can also visit The Island, the free Jets pregame fan fest, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a very special WWE activation with photo opportunities and memorabilia.

- As noted, Monday's RAW saw NASCAR star Kyle Busch capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth, with an assist from NASCAR's Michael Waltrip. Truth would regain the title during a post-show segment that aired on YouTube, beginning his 24th reign with the title.

Toyota Racing revealed on Twitter how they celebrated Busch's win - with a 24/7 Title sticker that was put next to the other stickers to mark his wins from this season. The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will now ride with a WWE 24/7 Title sticker on his #18 car.

You can see the Toyota Racing tweet below, along with a tweet Busch made on how his NASCAR Champions Week started in Nashville: