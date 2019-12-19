This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw two more singles matches hyped for the upcoming "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis and Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin will take place at the big event, which will be the third Takeover special for the brand.

"Takeover: Blackpool II" will air live on the WWE Network on Saturday, January 2020 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. WALTER (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Women's Title

Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray (c)

Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Gallus (c)

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis