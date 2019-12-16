Triple H took to Twitter today to officially announce the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

"Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

He wrote, "For the FIRST TIME EVER, @WWENXT will TAKE OVER #NXTPortland for a LIVE #NXTTakeOver on the @WWENetwork... #NXTTakeOver: Portland is live from the @ModaCenter, Sunday, February 16th! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am PT. #WeAreNXT"

"Takeover: Portland" will air live on the WWE Network. WWE has no other special events scheduled for that weekend.

You can see Triple H's full tweet with the Takeover promo below: