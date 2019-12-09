As noted, WWE announced today that Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall) will be the headliners for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Batista and Triple H both took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on The Animal's induction.

Triple H wrote, "I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF"

Batista added, "From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that's led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 [person with folded hands emoji] #DreamChaser"

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

You can see their full tweets below:

From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that's led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 ???? #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/yedhkEY7sJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019