Triple H took to Twitter after tonight's WWE NXT episode to congratulate new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after her main event win over Shayna Baszler.

Triple H also gave props to Baszler, calling her 416-day title reign one of the most dominant of the division.

"An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women's division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations," he wrote.

You can see Triple H's full tweet with photos below, along with Ripley's emoji response: