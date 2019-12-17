- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Des Moines.

- WWE is now teasing that WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will respond to Daniel Bryan's return on this Friday's SmackDown episode. As noted, Bryan returned with a clean-shaven look at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view and attacked "sweater version" Wyatt after his win over The Miz. WWE announced the following teaser for SmackDown:

What's next for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt? It had been more than two weeks since the WWE Universe had last seen Daniel Bryan as he was pulled to the depths of hell by Bray Wyatt. At WWE TLC, a mix of shock and elation gave way to a cathartic release of Yes! chants throughout the Target Center after Bryan's payback-driven return left the Universal Champion battered and befuddled. With a new look that has many asking for his anti-aging techniques, Bryan has put the twisted titleholder on notice — and his eyeing of the Universal Championship signaled intentions of potentially presenting Wyatt another challenge. How will Wyatt respond to Bryan's brazen assault? Can Bryan use the Yes! movement to overcome the Universal Champion's mind games? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

- As noted, the WWE NXT Prime Target preview special for Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will air on the WWE Network at 8pm ET tonight, giving a look at the big title match that will air on Wednesday's NXT episode.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the match, to hype tonight's special.

He wrote, "The most dominant @WWENXT Women's Champion EVER and an unflinching challenger with unparalleled momentum will battle tomorrow for the #NXTWomensTitle. What got them here? What will the Women's Division look like after? See for yourself on @WWENetwork with Prime Target: #WWENXT"

Below is Triple H's full tweet along with a promo for tonight's Prime Target special: