Above is a new five-minute video looking back at the 2019 that WWE NXT had, featuring Slipknot's "All Out Life" single.

Triple H tweeted the video and said the entire black & yellow roster is ready to take over in 2020.

"On the last day of 2019, look back at the unstoppable rise of @WWENXT. New faces, returning ones, incredible matches, records broken, and an entire roster ready to take over 2020. You haven't seen anything yet!!!!! #WeAreNXT," he wrote.

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: