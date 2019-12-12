A Triple Threat for the WWE NXT UK Women's Title has been announced for the upcoming NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

The match will see champion Kay Lee Ray defend her title against Piper Niven and Toni Storm.

"Takeover: Blackpool II" will air live on the WWE Network on Saturday, January 2020 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. WALTER (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Women's Title

Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray (c)