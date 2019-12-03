Joanna Jedrzejczyk will get the chance to become UFC strawweight champion once again in 2020, as she challenges Weili Zhang for the belt. The fight is expected to take place on March 7 at UFC 248 according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Zhang won the title this past August with a victory over Jessica Andrade in her native country of China. Her first round knockout win made her the first-ever Chinese champion in UFC history.

Jedrzejczyk, the longest reigning UFC strawweight champion with five title defenses, is coming off a victory over Michelle Waterson that solidified her standing as the No. 1 contender.

UFC officials have been busy working on the first quarter of main events for the new year. Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone is set for January, with UFC 247 hosting both Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes for the light heavyweight belt and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian for the female flyweight title.