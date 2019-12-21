Chan Sung Jung sent the South Korean fans home happy at UFC Fight Night 165, handing former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar a devastating loss.

Jung, nicknamed "The Korean Zombie" and known for his incredible battles in the past, finished Edgar in the first round of their featherweight main event. The card streamed live on ESPN+ from Busan, South Korea and the Sajik Arena.

The loss was the second time Edgar has been finished in his career, with this one coming in quicker than his 2018 loss to Brian Ortega. Edgar is just 1-3 over his last four bouts.

Volkan Oezdemir scored a split decision over Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight showdown, with Charles Jourdain earning a second round finish vs. Doo Ho Choi.

Dan Un Jung, Jun Yong Park and Kyung Ho Kang were other main card winners on a fight card filled with South Koreans. Jourdain and Doo Ho Choi were named "Fight of the Night" with Jung and Alexandre Pantoja scoring "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Complete results from the card can be found below:

* Chan Sung Jung def. Frankie Edgar via TKO (strikes) at 3:18 of Round 1

* Volkan Oezdemir def. Aleksandar Rakic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Charles Jourdain def. Doo Ho Choi via TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 2

* Da Un Jung def. Mike Rodriguez via KO (strike) at 1:04 of Round 1

* Jun Yong Park def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Kyung Ho Kang def. Liu Pingyuan via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

* Ciryl Gane def. Tanner Boser via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Seung Woo Choi def. Suman Mokhtarian via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)

* Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer def. Dong Hyun Ma via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

* Alexandre Pantoja def. Matt Schnell via KO (strike) at 4:17 of Round 1

* Raoni Barcelos def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Amanda Lemos def. Miranda Granger via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1

* Heili Alateng def. Ryan Benoit via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)