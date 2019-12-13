As noted, WWE's 17th annual Tribute to the Troops will reportedly not air on TV this year. This would be the first time that the special hasn't aired on TV since it began in 2003.

There had been some speculation on TTTT airing on the WWE Network, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that talents were told that the special was not being taped for that type of use this year. There's no word yet on why they aren't airing the special this year, but there are plans for more and higher profile events like this down the line, so it's not a case of WWE giving up on the concept. We noted before that it was very interesting that TTTT isn't airing this year as it usually brings more than 1 million viewers to the USA Network, and it brings the kind of PR that WWE likes.

Furthermore, PWInsider reports that the event has not been discussed as a possible WWE Network special over the past few days, which could end up changing.

The Observer also reported that around 2,000 servicemen and their families were able to get in to see the show that taped last Friday at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. You can see video from the event above, which has aired on WWE TV.

Besides the following matches that took place, WWE also did an angle where they announced Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley had been canceled due to Lana's restraining order against Rusev. Lana cut a promo where she said Lashley was hotter and manlier than any Marine. Rusev then came through the crowd and attacked Lashley, which got a big pop from the crowd.

* Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens defeated Drew McIntyre and Andrade

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained over Sarah Logan and Natalya

* The Street Profits defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match.

There were also appearances from Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Marine Lacey Evans, and others.