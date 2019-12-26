Ring of Honor has announced a big six-man match for the upcoming Honor Reigns Supreme event.

The match will see ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (ROH World Champion PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll) defend their titles against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King).

PCO will defend his World Title the night before against the former champion, RUSH, at the Saturday Night at Center Stage event in Atlanta.

Honor Reigns Supreme takes place on Sunday, January 12 from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. It will stream live for HonorClub members.

