Vince McMahon and Triple H reportedly missed Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on why they were not at the show, but John Pollock of POST Wrestling also noted that they did check in with the WWE officials in charge at the Target Center in Minneapolis before the show. There's also no word yet on who ran the show, but it's likely that they had more contact with Vince or Triple H during the show.

Triple H's schedule has been a lot busier since the WWE NXT brand moved to weekly TV on the USA Network back in September. The same goes for Vince's schedule as he prepares for the XFL re-launch in early 2020. It's been reported this year that both Vince and Triple H have missed a few events here & there due to their NXT and XFL projects.

We have not heard if Vince and Triple H are at tonight's RAW from Des Moines, Iowa, but stay tuned for updates.