- This week's WWE RAW from Hartford, CT saw WWE United States Champion Andrade destroy a local enhancement talent, who was not announced by a name. That man was Shawn Donavan, who has wrestled for 18 years on the indies and works as a trainer and coach for Create A Pro and their WrestlePro promotion, from RAW Superstar Curt Hawkins and the owner, WWE Producer Pat Buck. Shawn has also appeared for Impact Wrestling and several indie promotions. You can find him on Twitter at @ShawnDonavan01. The RAW angle saw Ricochet make the save as Andrade went to put Donavan down on the exposed concrete at ringside. Andrade then won a non-title match over Ricochet. Above is the match with Donavan and below is what that led to.

- It was reported earlier on Monday, via PWInsider, that Vince McMahon, Triple H and Kevin Dunn were all missing this week's RAW from Hartford, which was just 1.5 hours from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, and the final WWE show of the decade. In an update, PWInsider now reports that the WWE Chairman arrived backstage at the XL Center right before the show hit the air on the USA Network. Triple H and Dunn were not backstage at the XL Center all day, but there's still no word yet on why they weren't there.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Hartford, CT for this week's Main Event episode:

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

* Chelsea Green vs. Sarah Logan

You can click here for full spoilers from the Main Event tapings.

As we've noted, Green is still considered to be a member of the WWE NXT roster. She made her RAW debut on last Monday's taped show, with a loss to Charlotte Flair.

Green tweeted this backstage photo after the tapings. You can also see a fan photo of the match below: