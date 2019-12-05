The "historic negotiations" between WWE UK Champion WALTER, leader of Imperium, and Joe Coffey, leader of Gallus, ended on today's WWE NXT UK episode with three big matches being announced.

It was announced that next Thursday's NXT UK episode will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus defending their titles against Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

It was also announced that Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov in a No DQ match will air at a later date on NXT UK TV.

Finally, the Imperium vs. Gallus war will come to an end at the upcoming "Takeover: Blackpool II" event as WALTER defends his title against Joe in the main event. The third NXT UK Takeover event will air live on Saturday, January 2020 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Coffey vs. WALTER is the only match to be officially announced as of this writing.

