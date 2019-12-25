- We noted before how WWE planned to stream a Yule log all during Christmas Day. As seen above, the Yule log has been taken over by WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and his friends from the Firefly Fun House. The stream will run from 8am ET until 2pm ET.

- WWE RAW Superstar Rusev turns 34 years old today while former TNA Knockout Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) turns 38 and former WWE & TNA star Chris Harris (Braden Walker) turns 46.

- As seen below, Sami Zayn took to Twitter last night to announce that he has reached his fundraising goal of $50,000 for another mobile clinic in Syria that will help displaced citizens, via his Sami For Syria campaign. Sami noted that Pro Wrestling Tees helped raise over $20,000.