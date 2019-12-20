- Charlotte Flair being announced to replace Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 was the most disliked WWE YouTube video of 2019, according to an article looking at the 10 most disliked WWE YouTube videos by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. The video had 73,000 dislikes, with only 27,000 likes.

The Seth Rollins - Bray Wyatt match at WWE Hell In A Cell came in second with 48,000 dislikes, followed by Brock Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio and Dominick (39,000 dislikes), Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley's arm wrestling match on RAW (23,000) and Daniel Bryan defeating Kofi Kingston in a Gauntlet match to (temporarily) prevent Kingston from getting a title shot at WrestleMania 35.

- The Bella Twins are on the cover of Health magazine, which is on newsstands now. You can check out the cover and some photos from the issue below: