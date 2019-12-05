- Last night's WWE NXT episode featured The Forgotten Sons winning a squash match over two enhancement talents, Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis. Ruff and Alanis are both members of the EVOLVE roster and have teamed in the past. They were known to the fans at the NXT Arena. Ruff currently holds the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles with AR Fox, which they won during the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired on the WWE Network back in July. Above is video from last night's match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko turns 68 years old today. Also, today would have been the 61st birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion The Dynamite Kid, who passed on this day last year, and the 90th birthday of former WWWF United States Tag Team Champion Chris Tolos.

- Last night's NXT episode also saw Mia Yim and Dakota Kai brawl into the backstage area and that was the last we saw of them. Kai was set to face Rhea Ripley in singles action, but Ripley brought out Yim instead to get payback for Kai's recent sneak attack. As seen below, WWE has released backstage video of what happened when the brawl spilled backstage: