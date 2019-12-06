AEW has announced their lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of December 6, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.

Jon Moxley kept the #1 spot in the men's rankings this week and Hikaru Shida remained at #1 in the women's division. Nyla Rose moved from #4 to #2, her best spot yet. Kris Statlander came in at #5, the spot that went to Bea Priestley last week. MJF remained at #5 in the men's division. Santana and Ortiz stayed at #1 in the tag team division for the second week in a row, and the rest of the tag team rankings stayed the same as last week.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of December 6, 2019

1. Jon Moxley (Singles: 4-0-1, Overall: 4-1-1, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

2. Kenny Omega (Singles: 5-2, Overall: 8-4, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

3. PAC (Singes: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles 4-1-1, Overall: 5-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

5. MJF (Singes: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week's Ranking: #5)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of December 6, 2019

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 4-3, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (Singles 3-3, Overall: 4-3, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

4. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

5. Kris Statlander (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 1-2, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of December 6, 2019

1. Santana and Ortiz

Santana (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

Last Week's Ranking: #1

2. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)

Last Week's Ranking: #2

3. The Best Friends

Trent (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 6-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)

Last Week's Ranking: #3

4. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 5-6)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 6-5)

Last Week's Ranking: #4

5. Private Party

Isaiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Marq Quen (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Last Week's Ranking: #5

