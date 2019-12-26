As noted, tonight's non-televised WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Andrade capture the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio.
WWE confirmed the title change with an announcement on their website, seen below. It was noted that Andrade received tonight's title shot due to his Gauntlet Match win on the December 16 RAW episode. As noted, that match ended with no clear winner after Andrade destroyed Humberto Carrillo on the outside of the ring. The other participants in the Gauntlet were Akira Tozawa, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Matt Hardy, and Ricochet. WWE has not mentioned any potential title shot for Andrade until tonight's match at MSG, and Rey even defended the title against Seth Rollins on this week's RAW.
Charlotte Flair, who is in a relationship with Andrade, posted a photo of the champ at MSG and celebrated the win with a tweet, also seen below.
This is Andrade's first United States Title reign. Rey won the strap back on the November 25 RAW episode by defeating AJ Styles. In an interesting bit of trivia, the last MSG US Title change took place back on July 7, 2017 as Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the gold.
Below is Flair's tweet, a new WWE photo of Andrade with Zelina Vega and the title, along with WWE's announcement and more fan photos & videos from the title change:
