As noted, tonight's non-televised WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Andrade capture the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio.

WWE confirmed the title change with an announcement on their website, seen below. It was noted that Andrade received tonight's title shot due to his Gauntlet Match win on the December 16 RAW episode. As noted, that match ended with no clear winner after Andrade destroyed Humberto Carrillo on the outside of the ring. The other participants in the Gauntlet were Akira Tozawa, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Matt Hardy, and Ricochet. WWE has not mentioned any potential title shot for Andrade until tonight's match at MSG, and Rey even defended the title against Seth Rollins on this week's RAW.

Charlotte Flair, who is in a relationship with Andrade, posted a photo of the champ at MSG and celebrated the win with a tweet, also seen below.

This is Andrade's first United States Title reign. Rey won the strap back on the November 25 RAW episode by defeating AJ Styles. In an interesting bit of trivia, the last MSG US Title change took place back on July 7, 2017 as Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the gold.

Below is Flair's tweet, a new WWE photo of Andrade with Zelina Vega and the title, along with WWE's announcement and more fan photos & videos from the title change:

Andrade captures U.S. Title by defeating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden Andrade claimed the U.S. Title with a victory over Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live! event at Madison Square Garden. The former NXT Champion now begins his first reign as a United States Champion by defeating one of WWE's most decorated Superstars. Andrade earned the title opportunity after claiming a brutal Gauntlet Match win besting Humberto Carrillo. Catch the newly crowned U.S. Champion on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network.

ANDRADE IS THE UNITED STATES CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tm58YjtjXF — ??Adam Goldberg?? (@adamgoldberg28) December 27, 2019

OMG Andrade won the US Title at the MSG show!



LLLEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/0HVDOeLqJu — MALCOLM (@TheMuscleManMal) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE NEW US CHAMP IM LOSING MY MIND #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/S20Pkbc5jb — wjc jen ???? (@nhljennifer) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE WON THE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP CLEAN OFF OF REY MYSTERIO!!!!! THAT POP WAS HUGE!!!! #WWEMSG



MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/uT7ZckLC9Z — melissa's @ wwe msg (@suplexed_reign) December 27, 2019

July 7, 2017: AJ Styles wins the United States Championship at MSG



December 26, 2019: Andrade wins the United States Championship at MSG



???? pic.twitter.com/HxxUK7wG99 — zaira misses ben solo ??? (@coupdebanks) December 27, 2019

Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio for the United States championship

at the #WWEMSG house show tonight! #WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/rvdDgA7syp — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 27, 2019

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ??????????????? ? (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

Andrade has defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US champion😵#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/tVT4XJ8uiu — Fardeen (@rasslin_fanatic) December 27, 2019